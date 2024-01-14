Milind Deora Quits Congress, Will Join Eknath Shinde-Led Sena Today

Former Union Minister Milind Deora resigned from the Congress party and is expected to join the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde later today.

"I have tendered my resignation from the primary membership of Congress, ending my family's 55-year relationship with the party," he said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

"I am grateful to all leaders, colleagues & karyakartas for their unwavering support over the years," he added.

— Milind Deora | मिलिंद देवरा ☮️ (@milinddeora) January 14, 2024

Mr Deora, son of Congress veteran Murli Deora, had won the Mumbai South seat in 2004 and 2009. He ended up as the first runner-up in the subsequent elections in 2014 and 2019 against Shiv Sena (undivided) leader Arvind Sawant.

He had recently expressed displeasure over the Uddhav Thackeray faction winning the Mumbai South seat. The Uddhav Thackeray-led group, Shiv Sena (UBT) is a part of the opposition alliance.

In a video statement issued last Sunday, Mr Deora said that if such statements by an “alliance partner” don't stop, his party too can announce candidates for seats.

He took the decision to resign from Congress after discussions with his supporters.

Taking a dig at Milind Deora's exit from the party, Congress general secretary recalled how his father Murli Deora had friends in all political parties but always stood by the party.

"I recall my long years of association with Murli Deora with great fondness. He had close friends in all political parties, but was a stalwart Congressman who always stood by the Congress party — through thick and thin. Tathastu!" he wrote on X.