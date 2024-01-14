5 Facts About Milind Deora, Former Minister Who Quit Congress Today

New Delhi:
Milind Deora was born in Mumbai in 1976.
Congress leader and former Union minister Milind Deora today said he has resigned from the primary membership of the party, ending his family's 50-year relationship with the Congress.
Here are 5 facts about Milind Deora:
Son of veteran politician Murli Deora, Milind Deora, 47, graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration from the Questrom School of Business at Boston University.
Milind Deora became a Member of Parliament, representing the Mumbai South constituency, after winning the 2004 general elections with a margin of 10,000 votes against BJP's Jaywantiben Mehta.
In 2011, Milind Deora became the Union Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology. Additionally, in October 2012, he took on the responsibility of Minister of State for Shipping.
Serving as the President of the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee, Milind Deora played a crucial role in the party's organisational structure. He resigned as the Mumbai Congress party president in 2019.
Milind Deora is married to Pooja Shetty, who heads the film production company Walk Water Media and is the daughter of film producer Manmohan Shetty, the former chairman of Adlabs.