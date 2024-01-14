5 Facts About Milind Deora, Former Minister Who Quit Congress Today

Son of veteran politician Murli Deora, Milind Deora, 47, graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration from the Questrom School of Business at Boston University.

Milind Deora became a Member of Parliament, representing the Mumbai South constituency, after winning the 2004 general elections with a margin of 10,000 votes against BJP's Jaywantiben Mehta.

In 2011, Milind Deora became the Union Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology. Additionally, in October 2012, he took on the responsibility of Minister of State for Shipping.

Serving as the President of the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee, Milind Deora played a crucial role in the party's organisational structure. He resigned as the Mumbai Congress party president in 2019.