Mild Tremor In Maharashtra's Palghar, No Casualty Reported

The tremor was felt in Palghar at 10 pm on Sunday. (Representational)

A tremor of 3.5 magnitude was recorded in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Monday.

There has been no report of any casualty or damage to property, he said.

The tremor was felt in Palghar at 10 pm on Sunday, district disaster control chief Vivekanand Kadam said.

Parts of Palghar district, located around 110 km from Mumbai, have been experiencing such tremors since November 2018.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)