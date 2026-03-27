'Jag Vasant' LPG Vessel Docks At Gujarat Port, Days After Hormuz Passage

LPG tanker Jag Vasant anchored at a port in Gujarat late on Thursday, days after tensions continue to prevail of the passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz. The vessel's arrival at Vadinar port, after being stranded in the critical waterway for around 23 days amid the Middle East war, brings relief at a time the Centre continues to pacify concerns over LPG shortage in the country.

Loaded with 47,600 metric tonnes of LPG, is one of the several such tankers that were stranded in the Strait of Hormuz that Iran has all but shut down as it strikes neighbouring countries for almost a month.

A second LPG tanker Pine Gas, carrying 45,000 metric tonnes of LPG, will soon arrive at the New Mangalore Port. All 60 seafarers on these vessels are safe. Their arrival will add a combined stock of over 92,000 metric tonnes of LPG to India's existing stock, an amount equivalent to "roughly a day's cooking gas consumption of the country.

Over the past ten days, two large LPG tankers have already arrived in India after having passed through the Strait of Hormuz.

The Ministry of Shipping said on Wednesday that 20 Indian-flagged vessels currently remain stranded in the Strait of Hormuz due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East region. Among these are five large Indian-flagged LPG tankers, collectively carrying a cargo of 2,30,000 metric tonnes of LPG. Another large Indian-flagged LPG tanker is scheduled to be loaded with LPG cargo within the next one or two days, after which it will set sail for India.

India imports approximately 60 per cent of its LPG requirements from global markets, and 90 per cent of these imports have reached India via the critical waterway that connects the oil and gas-producing Gulf countries to the rest of the world.

The Ministry of Petroleum admitted that the LPG supply is being impacted due to the prevailing geopolitical situation, but no instances of supply disruptions have been reported at distributor outlets. Citizens were advised to rely only on official sources and avoid spreading rumours.

Before Jag Vasant, LPG tankers Shivalik and Nanda Devi had arrived at the Kandla port. Further, port officials said the LPG tanker MT Apollo Ocean berthed at at the New Mangalore Port on Thursday, bringing 16,000 metric tonnes of LPG.

The Centre has continued to assure that the stock of oil and LPG supply is adequate, while calling reports of shortages a "deliberate misinformation campaign" aimed at triggering panic buying. The Centre said on Thursday that India has about 60 days of oil stock cover and one full month of LPG supply.