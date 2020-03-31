Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's Wife Donates Rs 2 Crore To 'PM-CARES' Fund

Satya Nadella's wife Anupama also donated Rs 2 crore to Telangana Chief Minister Welfare Fund

Anupama V Nadella, wife of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, has donated Rs 2 crore to The PM Cares Fund, her family sources said today.

Welcoming her gesture, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu expressed his deep appreciation of her concern for, and solidarity with, the people of the country at this hour.

Anupama Nadella had earlier donated Rs 2 crore to Telangana Chief Minister Welfare Fund to be used to help the poor during the lockdown period.

"Happy to know Smt Anupama Nadella contributed from her personal income a sum of Rs 2 crore each to PM-CARES FUND and Chief Ministers Relief Fund of Telangana to combat COVID-19."

"Her gesture shows her concern for her motherland though she is living abroad #PMCARES #CMReliefFund," Venkaiah Naidu tweeted.

