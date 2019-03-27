MGP Lawmaker Deepak Pawaskar To Be Inducted Into Goa Government Tonight

Deepak Pauskar is the first-time lawmaker who represents Sanvordem constituency in South Goa district.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will be inducting former Maharahstrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) lawmaker Deepak Prabhu Pauskar, who has merged the legislative wing of the party with the BJP, into the state cabinet at 11.30 pm on Wednesday, a senior official said.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held at the Raj Bhavan where Governor Mridula Sinha will administer oath to Mr Pauskar, a senior government official told news agency PTI.

The swearing-in was scheduled to be held in the morning, but could not take place as Ms Sinha was in New Delhi.

"The governor has cut short her Delhi trip and would be arriving in the evening to administer oath," the official said.

Mr Pauskar and another MGP legislator Manohar Ajgaonkar merged the legislature wing of the party with the BJP in the early hours of Wednesday.

The MGP is now left with only one legislator - Sudin Dhavalikar - after the split.

Mr Dhavalikar, who was the deputy chief minister, was dropped from the cabinet after the early morning developments.

Mr Pauskar is the first-time lawmaker who represents Sanvordem constituency in South Goa district.

During the wee hours Wednesday, Mr Ajgaonkar and Mr Pauskar gave a letter to officiating Speaker Michael Lobo, merging their party's legislative wing with the BJP.

Mr Dhavalikar, the third MGP lawmaker, did not sign the letter.

On Tuesday, MGP president Dipak Dhavalikar had claimed that his party was the target of a conspiracy by opponents.

