2 am Drama In Goa Again As BJP Gains Two Lawmakers From Ally: 10 Points

Goa: Two of the three lawmakers of MGP on Tuesday night merged their party with the BJP
New Delhi/Panaji: Days after the 2 am oath ceremony of new Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant following tricky negotiations between the ruling BJP and its allies to keep the coalition going after Manohar Parrikar's death, there was another late-night political twist in the tiny seaside state. Two of the three lawmakers of ruling ally Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) on Tuesday night merged their party with the BJP, which now has 14 lawmakers in the 36-member assembly. The 2 am-defection was sanctioned by acting Speaker Michael Lobo.
Here's your 10-point cheat sheet to this important story:
- The MGP's Manohar Ajgaonkar and Dipak Pawaskar gave a letter to merge their legislature party with the BJP to the Speaker at 1:45 am. The letter was not signed by the third MGP member, Sudhin Dhavalikar, who became deputy Chief Minister last week as part of an agreement with the BJP.
- The legislators broke away from the MGP and formed a group, MGP (two) on Tuesday. Since two out of the three members have merged with the BJP, they are saved from the anti-defection law, which makes it mandatory for two-thirds of a party to break away in case of a split.
- Criticised for facilitating the late night defection, Michael Lobo, the officiating Speaker, said: "See, the job of a Speaker is 24 hours. When an MLA wants to meet the Speaker, he has to be available. Both MLAs called me and wanted to meet me, in order to merge with the BJP. I had to meet them."
- The BJP's strength in the house has now gone from 12 to 14, which brings the party on par with the opposition Congress and gives it more stability. The Congress had emerged the single-largest party in the 2017 Goa polls but the BJP had taken power with help from the MGP and the Goa Forward Party.
- Both the BJP allies last week raised the stakes to continue their support after the death of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, a popular Goa politician.
- The MGP has been an alliance partner of the BJP in Goa since 2012. Its breakaway lawmakers said they decided on Tuesday evening to merge their faction with the BJP in the interest of the people. "People from my constituency wanted that I should join BJP. We were also resigned to the fact that we could not take the MGP forward in the state," said Dipak Pawaskar.
- Sudhin Dhavalikar, the lone remaining member of the MGP, may now lose his job. He is likely to be replaced by Dipak Pawaskar.
- Chief Minister Pramod Sawant won his floor test last week with the support of 20 lawmakers of the BJP, MGP, Goa Forward and independents. The assembly is four short after the death of two members and the resignation of two Congress lawmakers.
- The MGP split came hours after president Dipak Dhavalikar threatened to withdraw from the BJP-led government citing conspiracy.
- The Congress has sharply reacted to the developments. "BJP has proved that it is a threat to all its allies," Congress's Goa chief spokesman Sunil Kawthankar said.
Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.