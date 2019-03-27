2 am Drama In Goa Again As BJP Gains Two Lawmakers From Ally: 10 Points

Goa: Two of the three lawmakers of MGP on Tuesday night merged their party with the BJP

New Delhi/Panaji: Days after the 2 am oath ceremony of new Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant following tricky negotiations between the ruling BJP and its allies to keep the coalition going after Manohar Parrikar's death, there was another late-night political twist in the tiny seaside state. Two of the three lawmakers of ruling ally Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) on Tuesday night merged their party with the BJP, which now has 14 lawmakers in the 36-member assembly. The 2 am-defection was sanctioned by acting Speaker Michael Lobo.