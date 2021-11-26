MG Ramachandran's Niece, Who Donated Him Kidney, Dies At 71

MG Ramachandran's niece Leelavathi died today.

AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran's niece Leelavathi, who donated her kidney to him in 1984, died on Friday following a brief illness, the party said.

She was 71 years old.

MGR's elder brother MG Chakrapani's daughter Leelavathi, who was admitted to a hospital in view of illness, passed away, the AIADMK said.

Condoling her death and expressing grief, AIADMK top leaders O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami said it was Leelavathi who had donated a kidney to MGR in 1984.

MGR, who held the reins of power for a decade in Tamil Nadu (1977-87) as Chief Minister, passed away on 24 December 1987.