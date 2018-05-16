After Dust Storm In Delhi, MeT Department Issues Thunderstorm Alert

Wednesday morning storm in Delhi uprooted trees and disrupted power supply.

After a massive dust storm hit Delhi-NCR early Wednesday morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a thunderstorm alert.Areas of Jind, Rohtak, Panipat, Alwar, Bagpat, Meerut and Aligarh may witness light rain with thunderstorm on Wednesday, the weather department said.Strong winds, accompanied by dust, lashed the city while bringing a sudden decline in the temperature on Wednesday, uprooting trees and disrupting power supply.This was the second such storm to hit the national capital in the past four days.On Sunday, violent dust storm, followed by rain and lightning had toppled walls and uprooted trees throughout Delhi. Two people were killed in the national capital and 18 were injured in the storm, while one death was reported from Ghaziabad. After the Sunday storm, the weather department had said that the thunderstorm will continue for the next 48 to 72 hours.Earlier on May 2, a dust storm wreaked havoc across Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, killing more than 100 people, uprooting trees and flattening houses.

