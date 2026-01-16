Mentally Challenged Man, 32, Beaten To Death By Father, Brother In Kerala

A man undergoing treatment for mental illness allegedly died after being assaulted by his father and brother here, police said on Friday.

The man was identified as Santhosh Kumar (32), a resident of Mynagapally Society Mukku near Sasthamkotta.

Police said Santhosh's father, Ramakrishnan, and his elder brother, Sanal, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

According to officials at the Sasthamkotta police station, Santhosh was undergoing treatment for mental illness and often became violent.

Police said Santhosh was upset over the food served to him on Thursday night, which led to an argument with Sanal.

As per the FIR, Ramakrishnan allegedly attacked Santhosh with an iron rod at around 8.45 pm, causing severe head injuries.

Police said Ramakrishnan and Sanal allegedly left Santhosh unattended, and he died as no medical assistance was provided.

Earlier in the morning, Ramakrishnan informed a panchayat member about the incident, who later alerted the police, officials said.

Police said Santhosh was found dead when they reached the house.

Police initially registered a murder case against Ramakrishnan, while Sanal was later taken into custody after the preliminary probe revealed his role in the incident.

Police said both sons of Ramakrishnan were unmarried and that quarrels in the household were frequent.

The body will be handed over to relatives after the post-mortem examination.

