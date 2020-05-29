Railways Hands Out Sanitary Pads To Migrants On Shramik Trains In UP

Employees of Indian Railways hand out pads to women at Moradabad Railway Station.

Railways employees on Thursday distributed sanitary pads inside Shramik special trains for migrant workers at Moradabad Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh on the occasion of Menstrual Hygiene Day.

The Railways took this initiative to spread awareness about menstrual hygiene among women travelling on the special trains run by the government amid the nation-wide lockdown to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have trained our female employees for dealing with problems being faced by women travelling in Shramik special trains. On Thursday, our employees distributed sanitary napkins to all the female passengers travelling by these special trains," said Rekha Sharma, senior divisional commercial manager of Indian Railways.

Dr Sushma Rathi, a gynaecologist at the Railway Hospital, said: "Although women are still hesitant about menstruation and menstrual hygiene it is important for them to be educated about it."