Men Accused Of Organising Comic Munawar Faruqui's Show Released From Jail

Munawar Faruqui, who was arrested on January 1, was set free on bail last week. (FILE)

Following the Madhya Pradesh High Court's order, the two men accused of organising a comedy show of stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui were released from jail on Saturday evening.

The Indore bench of the High Court had on Friday granted interim bail to Prakhar Vyas (23) and Adwin Anthony (25), who were accused of organising a comedy show in Indore, during which Mr Faruqui allegedly insulted Hindu deities.

As per the High Court's order, the district court on Saturday ordered the release of Vyas and Anthony on a bail of Rs 50,000 and a surety of the same amount.

The central jail administration released the duo, who refused to say anything to the media on the allegations in the FIR lodged against them.

Mr Faruqui, who was arrested on January 1, was set free on bail last week.

Mr Faruqui and five others, including a minor, involved in organising the show were arrested following a complaint by Eklavya Singh Gaud, son of local BJP MLA Malini Laxman Singh Gaud.

The MLA's son had alleged that objectionable comments were made about Hindu deities and Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the show held on January 1.

Sadaqat Khan, one of the six accused in the case, was arrested on January 2, and on February 9, his second application for regular bail was rejected by the sessions court.

The bail application of Nalin Yadav, another accused in the case, was rejected by the Madhya Pradesh High Court on January 28. Minor accused was already granted bail earlier.

