Meitei Alliance, Thadou Tribe Body Call For More Meetings For Peace In Manipur

The top umbrella body of Meitei civil society organisations from across the globe has called for frequent meetings of all communities in Manipur to bring understanding, peace and rule of law.

The Meitei Alliance in a statement on Friday said the first meeting of Meitei civil society organisations and a delegation of the indigenous distinct Thadou tribe in the state capital Imphal "serves as a meaningful model for inclusive dialogue, accountability, and rule of law."

"The Meitei Alliance extends heartfelt appreciation to all the civil society organisations including - COCOMI, AMUCO, FOCS, Arambai Tenggol, various Ima groups, and student bodies - who, despite significant challenges, came together with Thadou Inpi Manipur (TIM) to organise the historic 'Road to Peace' meeting in Imphal," it said.

"This event marks a major milestone in our collective journey toward unity, justice, and lasting peace. By safeguarding the enduring spirit of pluralism, mutual respect, and peaceful coexistence that has long defined Manipur's unique social fabric, this initiative reaffirms the rich cultural heritage shared across ethnic lines and the idea of Manipur where communities live together in harmony," the Meitei Alliance said.

It appreciated the Thadou Inpi Manipur's consistent stand for preservation and promotion of Manipur as a cohesive, inclusive, and harmonious multi-ethnic society.

"Their principled commitment to the peaceful coexistence of all communities of Manipur deserves recognition and appreciation," the Meitei Alliance said, adding it hopes the event will serve as a foundation for many more such much-needed initiatives in the days ahead.

The Thadou Students' Association (TSA) has also expressed "wholehearted support for the historic covenant of understanding between the Thadou and Meitei communities on August 6, 2025 by the warm reception of the Thadou people in Imphal."

"This moment is more than symbolic, it is a landmark achievement in the long and painful journey toward truth, recognition, and indigenous solidarity in Manipur," the TSA-GHQ said in a statement.

The TSA more importantly drew attention to what it called "misindentification" of their position amid the Manipur crisis.

"... Our position was misunderstood and misrepresented, both by sections of the Meitei and those people identifying as Kuki in the state. It is important to highlight that there is currently no operational TSA unit in Manipur, owing to threats and intimidation by Kuki supremacist groups," the TSA-GHQ said.

"The TSA office at Taloulong was forcibly closed by the village chief on May 2, 2023, a day before the outbreak of conflict, due to his anti-Meitei position and opposition to engagement with the state government. Further, on September 28, 2023, the Kuki militants, directly threatened our TSA Sadar Hills leaders with violence, explicitly forbidding them from attending the 66th TSA General Assembly in Guwahati. These acts reflect the grave suppression and persecution faced by the Thadou community from armed Kuki groups and the systematic effort to silence our student body and leadership," the TSA-GHQ said.

"Today, however, marks a turning point. The Meitei community, through Manipur CSOs, student organisations, Ema groups and other civil society leaders, has recognised our pain, understood our distinct Thadou identity that Thadou is not Kuki, and welcomed us back with respect. This act of goodwill and mutual understanding is deeply appreciated by TSA and the entire Thadou community. We thank the Manipur CSOs and Meitei people for their wisdom and courage to distinguish truth from propaganda," it said.