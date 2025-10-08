"Warmly Welcome": Meitei Leepun On Th Muivah's Visit To Ancestral Village In Manipur

The return of NSCN(IM) chief Thuingaleng Muivah to his ancestral village in Manipur after having gone away for 50 years is "a moment of deep emotional and historical significance for the people of Manipur," the Meitei Leepun said (ML) said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We warmly welcome the visit of Thuingaleng Muivah - not only a respected leader of the Naga people but an inspirational and visionary figure admired across communities - to his village and his motherland, Manipur," ML said in the statement signed by its chief M Pramot Singh.

The ML said the authorities allowing the 91-year-old insurgent leader to visit his ancestral village in Manipur's Ukhrul district's Somdal after more than 50 years was "a wise and compassionate decision."

Muivah last tried to visit his ancestral village in 2010. However, the Congress government led by the then chief minister O Ibobi Singh stopped him from entering Manipur, leading to tension.

Muivah was recently hospitalised for routine health checkups. He heads the northeast's largest insurgent group NCSN(IM), or the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Isak-Muivah).

In 2015, it signed a deal with the Centre called the Framework Agreement, then billed as a major breakthrough with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Muivah and nearly two dozen Indian officials and NSCN(IM) members sharing a stage for the cameras.

"Muivah has long been recognised as a leader who stood firm for the land and its people, guiding generations through the struggles and transitions that shaped our region - from the colonial era to the post-Independence period. His life's journey reflects conviction, identity, and the awakening of indigenous consciousness," the ML said in the statement.

The ML said it believes Muivah's visit would serve as an opportunity to strengthen the bond of brotherhood between Nagas and Meiteis, to promote mutual understanding, initiate trustful dialogue, and reaffirm collective commitment to peace, unity, and coexistence in the state.

"The beauty of Manipur lies in its diversity, and our shared future depends on preserving that diversity with dignity and respect... Every son of the soil deserves a heartfelt welcome and gratitude. Let every community stand together for a united, peaceful, and prosperous Manipur," ML said.

ML calls itself a socio-cultural organisation. However, as with all controversial 'volunteer' groups that made headlines in Manipur in 2023, the ML also faces allegations of attacking members of the Kuki tribes when ethnic violence broke out in May that year. The ML has refuted all the allegations.

The Kuki Students Organisation (KSO) filed a first information report (FIR) against Pramot Singh in July 2023 for allegedly inciting hostility between groups.