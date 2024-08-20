PDP Chief Spokesperson Suhail Bukhari Quits Party Ahead Of J&K Polls

Suhail Bukhari was a close aide of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti (File)

PDP chief spokesperson Suhail Bukhari Tuesday quit the party ahead of the assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

Suhail Bukhari told PTI he has quit the PDP, but he did not elaborate further. Suhail Bukhari was apparently miffed at not being given the mandate to contest the polls.

He had hoped to contest the polls from Wagoora-Kreeri, but the return of former minister Basharat Bukhari to the PDP last month diminished his chances of getting the ticket.

Suhail Bukhari, a journalist-turned-politician, was a close aide of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti and had also served as her advisor when she was the chief minister

