Mehbooba Mufti's Daughter Iltija Denied Permission To Visit Grandfather's Grave

Iltija Mufti, the daughter of Jammu and Kashmir's jailed leader Mehbooba Mufti, has not been allowed to visit the grave of her grandfather on his death anniversary, sources said.

Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, a former Chief Minister of the state, had died on January 7, 2016. The family, which sought permission for the visit a week ago, was refused.

Today, Iltija Mufti has alleged that she was physically prevented from leaving home by the security personnel.

Mehbooba Mufti, who became the chief minister after the death of her father, has been under detention since August 4, a day before the Centre scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave Jammu and Kashmir its special powers.