Mehbooba Mufti Visits Shujaat Bukhari's Ancestral Home To Pay Homage

Share EMAIL PRINT Mehbooba Mufti lauded Mr Bukhari's contribution in bringing innovations to media. Kreeri: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti visited the ancestral home of slain journalist Shujaat Bukhari today to offer personal condolences to the bereaved family members.



Mr Bukhari, a veteran journalist and Rising Kashmir editor,



Sympathising with the mourners, the chief minister said the killing has sent a wave of anger and shock all across and it has been unequivocally condemned at local, national and international levels.



She said the incident has amply displayed that violence does not stand to the scrutiny of logic and rationale.



The chief minister also lauded Mr Bukhari's contribution in bringing innovations to media in the state, saying it was historic and worth emulating for younger generation.



She interacted with the family members of the journalist and conveyed her heartfelt sympathies on the tragic loss. She also prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.



Ministers, legislators, prominent leaders and people from all across the Valley were also present.



