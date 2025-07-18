Himanta Sarma's Viral Gesture After Rahul Gandhi's "Will Go To Jail" Claim

A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma would be put in jail over alleged corruption, the latter was seen making a "thenga" -- dismissive hand gesture -- while rebutting Mr Gandhi's claim.

The comment came during a late-night press briefing on Thursday, following Mr Gandhi's visit to Chaygaon in Assam a day earlier. Asked about Mr Gandhi's remarks that "Himanta Biswa Sarma will be put in jail by the people of Assam," Mr Sarma replied in Assamese, "Let me tell Rahul Gandhi one thing clearly: I am an Assamese, born in Assam. I didn't grow up drinking milk from a feeding bottle; I was fed my mother's milk. So, I'm showing Rahul Gandhi the 'burha anguli' (thumb). Even Congress members are upset with what he said here. They called me and said, 'Dada (elder brother), did he come here to say all this?' Therefore, I'm showing him a 'burha anguli'!"

The Chief Minister connected Mr Gandhi's speech to a violent clash that erupted on Thursday morning during an eviction drive at the Paikan Reserve Forest in Goalpara district. According to Mr Sarma, Mr Gandhi's rhetoric during his Assam visit emboldened alleged encroachers, leading them to resist efforts to clear forest land.

"Rahul Gandhi came here and encouraged encroachers to occupy government land," Mr Sarma said. "He said they would be rehabilitated in the same location and given houses. These statements motivated people to act illegally."

In the incident at Paikan, 21 police and forest personnel sustained injuries after being attacked with stones and sticks. One person was killed when the police opened fire to control the situation. Two others were injured and hospitalised.

"Forest guards and police were attacked when they went to cordon off an area within the Paikan Reserve Forest. Stones were hurled, and security personnel were injured. The eviction was scheduled and legal," Goalpara District Commissioner Prodip Timung said.

A police case has been filed in connection with the violence. Mr Sarma added that authorities would review the speeches made by Mr Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge during their Assam visit to determine if there was a link between their rhetoric and the violence.

"If evidence is found, action will be taken against both Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge," Mr Sarma said, adding, "Many jails are waiting for the Gandhis. Today, the Enforcement Directorate has seized several properties linked to Robert Vadra."

During his visit, Mr Gandhi alleged that the BJP government in Assam and across India was dispossessing people of their land to benefit industrialists. Speaking at a party workers' meeting in Chaygaon, about 40 km from Guwahati, he said, "Land is being taken away not just in Assam but across the country. It is being handed over to a few industrialists."

Mr Sarma dismissed the accusation, stating that Mr Gandhi's speech was reckless and misleading. "Such comments are dangerous. They can cause unrest. That is exactly what happened the next day," he said.

The confrontation has occurred against the backdrop of ongoing eviction efforts by the Assam government, which has intensified operations in forest reserves and other encroached areas. Mr Sarma has consistently framed these evictions as necessary for environmental conservation and land protection.

Opposition parties, including the Congress, have criticised the methods and timing of these operations, accusing the BJP government of targeting marginalised communities and using state machinery for political gain.