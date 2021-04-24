Mehbooba Mufti Slams Centre Over Alleged Social Media Monitoring Of Staff

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister was reacting to a news report she shared on Twitter. (File)

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said the Centre's "paranoia" about Kashmiris has touched "a new low" with social media accounts of government employees now allegedly being monitored.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister was reacting to a news report she shared on Twitter. The report claimed that a new directive by the Jammu and Kashmir administration requires the social media history of government employees to be scanned for objectionable activity.

"Even as India gasps for breath thanks to GOI's inept handling of COVID, it's paranoia about Kashmiris has touched a new low with social media of government employees now being monitored. The vengeance with which J&K's special status was scrapped doesn't seem to have an end in sight," Ms Mehbooba said in her tweet.