'Horrified' Indian Flag Used To Support Jammu Rapist: Mehbooba Mufti

"Appalled by the marches & protests in defense of the recently apprehended rapist in Kathua. Also horrified by their (protesters') use of our national flag in these demonstrations, this is nothing short of desecration," Ms Mufti tweeted.



Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today said she was despised a rally by a right-wing group for using the Tricolour and demanding the release of a police officer arrested in the Kathua rape-and-murder case.She was referring to the rally taken out by the Hindu Ekta Manch yesterday in Jammu, demanding the release of Special Police Officer Deepak Khajuria, who was arrested last week in connection with the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua district in January. "Appalled by the marches & protests in defense of the recently apprehended rapist in Kathua. Also horrified by their (protesters') use of our national flag in these demonstrations, this is nothing short of desecration," Ms Mufti tweeted.The accused was under arrest and the law would follow its course, the chief minister added.