Government Denied Passport Over 'National Security': Mehbooba Mufti

Mehbooba Mufti hit out at the centre in a tweet. (File)

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti tweeted today to say that the passport office has refused to issue her a passport on basis of a report by the Criminal Investigation Department.

"Passport Office refused to issue my passport based on CID's report citing it as 'detrimental to the security of India. This is the level of normalcy achieved in Kashmir since Aug 2019 that an ex Chief Minister holding a passport is a threat to the sovereignty of a mighty nation," her tweet read.

Mehbooba Mufti was placed under detention along with hundreds of political leaders across Jammu and Kashmir, since August 2019, when the Centre scrapped the special status of Jamu and Kashmir granted under the Constitution and bifurcated it into two Union Territories. She was released last year.