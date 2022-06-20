Meghalaya's Sonapur Tunnel Hit With Landslide 24 Hours After It Was Cleared

Flood and landslides have claimed 27 lives in Meghalaya this year so far. (Representational)

Torrential rains continue to hit Meghalaya as Sonapur Tunnel in the East Jaintia Hills district was hit by another round of landslides.

After clearing the tunnel on Sunday, it saw another major landslide on Monday.

The district administration has requested the commuters to avoid all unnecessary travelling across this route. The official, meanwhile, informed that the essential commodity vehicles towards Barak Valley and adjoining states will be given priority.

Several other landslide incidents caused by incessant rains have been reported in East Jaintia Hills, West Jaintia Hills, and East Khasi Hills districts in the last 48 hours.

Flood and landslides have claimed 27 lives in Meghalaya this year so far.

Earlier in the day, the state Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma visited Dagar and Kenmynsaw under Mawsynram Block in East Khasi Hills and met families of those killed in the recent landslides.

He also handed over the sanction letter of the financial assistance being released to the families of the dead.

In a landslide at Dangar, five people had lost their lives including four minors and at Kenmynsaw husband-wife duo lost their lives in landslides, leaving behind three children.

During his visit to the area, the Chief Minister met village leaders and assured them all assistance to the affected area.

He also assured that the state government is working to ensure that electricity and mobile connectivity are restored in the affected areas.

On Sunday, Sangma, along with Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui, visited and took stock of the damages after a landslide on NH 6 at Lumshnong in East Jaintia Hills district in presence of district officials, PWD Engineers and NHAI officials.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)