Why Schools Are Closed In Meghalaya, Check New Schedule Of Exam

Educational institutions and government organisations specifically Banks are closed today in Meghalaya to commemorates the heroic martyrdom of Pa Togan Nengminza Sangma. The day is observed annually as a government holiday to pay tribute to the contribution of the Garu leader. Sangma led the first ever protest against the British colonial forces from the northeastern region of the country in 1872.

Sangma is considered as one of the first freedom fighters from Garo hills, Meghalaya. He attacked the British soldiers at night while they were sleeping at a camp in Matcha Rongkrek village by devising huge shields using plantain stems. However, Sangma and his warriors could not protect themselves from the British army's superior weapons and were defeated.

The government of Meghalaya observes the day as death anniversary of the leader to mark the contribution of the sacrifice made by Sangma and warriors from his community. The government declares holiday in schools and other institutions. Also events, cultural programmes and seminars are conducted in various institutions across the state.

Exam postponed

The Class 11 Internal/ practical which was scheduled to begin from December 12, 2025, has been postponed by the Meghalaya Board of School Education. The examinations will now be held from December 15, 2025.

School vacations

Meanwhile, students are looking forward to another vacation period in December due to the upcoming festivities. The upcoming festivities Christmas, New Year's celebrations and winter vacations will offer another respite to children from the academic routines.