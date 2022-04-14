Meghalaya High Court Seeks Report On Custodial Deaths Since 2012

The court said the affidavit must be filed within the next 10 days

The Meghalaya High Court has directed the Inspector General of Prisons of the state police to file an affidavit with the complete list of persons who have died in custody since 2012, a court official said on Thursday.

Hearing a petition on custodial violence and other matters relating to prison conditions, a division bench of the Meghalaya High Court, comprising of Chief Justice Sanjeeb Banerjee and Justice Hamarsan Sing Thangkhiew, directed the Inspector General of Prisons to file an affidavit within the next 10 days detailing list of persons who have died in custody since 2012.

The court also ordered that the affidavit should be counter-verified by the Chief Secretary.

"It would be best if a particular cut-off date were to be indicated. The affidavit should also confirm that there has been no custodial death other than those indicated in such affidavit so that if any anomaly is found or any further name discovered, appropriate action may be taken against the Inspector General inspector-general," the High Court said.