Meghalaya Governor Urges Centre To Guarantee Minimum Crop Support Price

Satya Pal Malik said that farmer would not compromise on less than MSP guarantee law. (File)

Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik on Sunday said that if the Centre would provide a Minimum Support Price (MSP) guarantee through law, they can resolve the farmers' agitation against the farm laws.

Pointing out that the agitating farmer would not compromise on less than the MSP guarantee law, Mr Malik said that it is the only thing that farmers need.

"If the government (Centre) provide MSP guarantee through a law then it can be resolved (farmers' agitation against the three farm laws). There is only one thing so why are you (Centre) not fulfilling it? They (farmers) will not compromise on less than MSP," he said.

Farmers have been protesting nationwide since November 26 last year against the three newly-enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

