Conrad Sangma, Backed By BJP, Faces First Challenge Before Meghalaya Oath Meghalaya Election Results: Conrad Sangma, who leads the NPP which won 19 seats in the assembly elections, has the support of six legislators from United Democratic Party, four from People's Democratic Front, PDF, and two each from HSPDP and the BJP, besides one Independent lawmaker.

10 Shares EMAIL PRINT Conrad Sangma (left) met the Governor to stake claim to form government in Meghalaya. Shillong: Highlights Conrad Sangma heads NPP which won 19 seats in Meghalaya elections Congress had emerged as the largest party in the election with 21 seats Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh likely to attend today's swearing-in ceremony



"It is never easy," Mr Sangma had told NDTV, but hoped that the five-party coalition led by his National People's Party (NPP) would deliver on its mandate. But the 40-year-old, son of former Lok Sabha Speaker PA Sangma, did not know that his first challenge would come so soon.



Less than 24 hours later, HSPDP - one of the coalition partners - threatened to boycott Mr Sangma's swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday morning. BJP President Amit Shah and Home Minister Rajnath Singh are expected to be present at the ceremony.



On Monday, Ardent Basaiawmoit, President of the Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP), objected to Mr Sangma - a Lok Sabha member - having been named the alliance's chief minister without consulting all constituents.



Conrad Sangma, who leads the NPP which won 19 seats in the assembly elections, has the support of six legislators from the United Democratic Party, four from People's Democratic Front (PDF), and two each from HSPDP and the BJP, besides an Independent lawmaker Samuel Sangma.



Mr Basaiawmoit said there was no need for the BJP to be part of the coalition when Meghalaya's regional parties had the numbers to form the government on their own.



"Our stand right from before the election was to have a non-Congress non-BJP government. We now see there is a possibility to have such a government where the NPP-led coalition could have easily been formed with 32 MLAs," Mr Basaiawmoit said, according to news agency PTI.



He also questioned the choice of Mr Sangma as the next chief minister when even the NPP had projected another leader, Prestone Tynsong, as the party's presumptive chief minister.



Mr Basaiawmoit later led his party leaders to the residence of United Democratic Party president Donkupar Roy expressing "disappointment and disagreement" to the proposal made by the UDP that Conrad Sangma should be the CM.



"This decision was taken unilaterally by the UDP and without consulting us. It is the job of the alliance to decide who should lead the government," he said.



The Congress had emerged as the largest party in the election with 21 seats. But its effective strength was 20 since outgoing chief minister Mukul Sangma had won from two seats. Since polling on one seat was cancelled due to death of a candidate, Mr Sangma for now only needs 30 members for majority in the 58-member house. His coalition has 34.



Minutes after he picked up his invite from Meghalaya's Raj Bhavan on Sunday to take oath as Chief Minister on Tuesday morning, Conrad Sangma had admitted that it wasn't going to be easy running a coalition government."It is never easy," Mr Sangma had told NDTV, but hoped that the five-party coalition led by his National People's Party (NPP) would deliver on its mandate. But the 40-year-old, son of former Lok Sabha Speaker PA Sangma, did not know that his first challenge would come so soon.Less than 24 hours later, HSPDP - one of the coalition partners - threatened to boycott Mr Sangma's swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday morning. BJP President Amit Shah and Home Minister Rajnath Singh are expected to be present at the ceremony.On Monday, Ardent Basaiawmoit, President of the Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP), objected to Mr Sangma - a Lok Sabha member - having been named the alliance's chief minister without consulting all constituents.Conrad Sangma, who leads the NPP which won 19 seats in the assembly elections, has the support of six legislators from the United Democratic Party, four from People's Democratic Front (PDF), and two each from HSPDP and the BJP, besides an Independent lawmaker Samuel Sangma.Mr Basaiawmoit said there was no need for the BJP to be part of the coalition when Meghalaya's regional parties had the numbers to form the government on their own."Our stand right from before the election was to have a non-Congress non-BJP government. We now see there is a possibility to have such a government where the NPP-led coalition could have easily been formed with 32 MLAs," Mr Basaiawmoit said, according to news agency PTI.He also questioned the choice of Mr Sangma as the next chief minister when even the NPP had projected another leader, Prestone Tynsong, as the party's presumptive chief minister.Mr Basaiawmoit later led his party leaders to the residence of United Democratic Party president Donkupar Roy expressing "disappointment and disagreement" to the proposal made by the UDP that Conrad Sangma should be the CM. "This decision was taken unilaterally by the UDP and without consulting us. It is the job of the alliance to decide who should lead the government," he said.The Congress had emerged as the largest party in the election with 21 seats. But its effective strength was 20 since outgoing chief minister Mukul Sangma had won from two seats. Since polling on one seat was cancelled due to death of a candidate, Mr Sangma for now only needs 30 members for majority in the 58-member house. His coalition has 34.