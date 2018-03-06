LIVE: NPP's Conrad Sangma To Be Sworn In As Meghalaya Chief Minister Today

Conrad Sangma would be sworn in as the 12th Chief Minister of Meghalaya today. (File)

Here are the LIVE Updates of Conrad Sangma's swearing-in:

Conrad Sangma, Chief of the National People's Party is all set to be the next Chief Minister of Meghalaya. He will be sworn in today and will not have a deputy, BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma announced after Mr Sangma staked claim to form government and received an invite. The Congress, which has been in power in the state for the last 10 years was not able to stitch a coalition in time despite emerging as the single largest party.Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP President Amit Shah are likely arrive in Meghalaya today to participate in the swearing-in ceremony of the National People's Party (NPP)-led government in the state, Assam BJP leaders said on Monday. Meghalaya threw up a fractured mandate on Saturday with the ruling Congress emerging as the largest party, marginally ahead of its rival, the NPP, an ally of the BJP at the centre and in Manipur. The Congress won 21 seats in the 60-member Assembly, making it the single-largest party, but it was 10 seats short of an absolute majority. A Lok Sabha member from Tura parliamentary constituency, Mr Sangma was the state's youngest Finance Minister in 2008 and was later leader of the opposition in the assembly.