Meghalaya Chief Minister Threatens To Quit NDA Over Citizenship Bill

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma's party NPP is against Citizenship (Amendment) Bill

Amid widespread protests in the Northeast over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, National Peoples Party (NPP) president and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma today threatened that his party will quit the NDA if the proposed legislation is passed in Rajya Sabha.

The NPP, which is in power in Meghalaya and backs the governments in Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Nagaland, adopted a resolution to this effect at its general body convention in Shillong today, he said.

The NPP leaders of all the four northeast states were present at the meeting.

"The party took a unanimous resolution to oppose the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 and based on that decision a resolution passed. If the bill is passed, the NPP will break its ties with the NDA," Mr Sangma told reporters after the meeting.

"This decision was taken today at the general body meeting," he added.

The bill was passed in Lok Sabha on January 8 and the government is expecting to get the Rajya Sabha's nod in this session.