Meet Kunki Chowdhury, The Youngest Candidate In Assam Polls

Clad in a brown kurta pyjama, a big, unguarded smile lighting up her face, she stands draped in the colours of the Assam Jatiya Parishad and the Indian National Congress. There's a quiet but striking assertion of political intent. There is no trace of hesitation, instead, she carries herself with a calm confidence, as though she has always belonged here.

She addresses the media with the same warmth, chatting individually with the reporters. As her team raises slogans for her, she steps in to raise the slogan - "Joi Aai Axom". Her agenda is clear, she wants to bring change.

This is Kunki Chowdhury, Assam's youngest candidate in the April 9 state polls.

In Assam's high-stakes election battle, hotseat Central Guwahati is witnessing a striking generational face-off. BJP veteran Vijay Kumar Gupta, with years of political experience, takes on Assam Jatiya Parishad's Kunki Choudhary.

As the Assam elections gather momentum, this contest is shaping up as a clash between continuity and change.

"This opportunity came by suddenly from the AJP this year, and this is an opportunity to work for the people of Assam. This is completely new to me," she told NDTV.

The 26-year-old, after completing her schooling here, went on to Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies in Mumbai and then moved to London for higher education. There she completed her master's in educational leadership from the Institute of Education and Society, University College, London.

She moved back here sometime last year.

"I was associated with my family's non profit for the last six years. I did my schooling here in Guwahati and after that I went to Narsee Monjee in Bombay and then London. I was never associated with politics before this. My mother's family has been associated with politics in Kalimpong, West Bengal, and my grandfather was the MLA there back in the day," she said.

As she walked down the lanes of Central Guwahati, in a rare door to door campaign, she handed over pamphlets of her party to everyone - from roadside vendors to the common public. Each time they took the pamphlet, she greeted them with a smile and expressed gratitude. Meanwhile, her supporters speak of her as the change Assam has been waiting for. To them, she is not just any another candidate, but a possibility unfolding.

In her, they see a 'Daughter of Assam', one who is rooted, familiar, and determined to break from the old mould.

"I do acknowledge that Mr Vijay Gupta is a seasoned politician and is from a big political party but right now only the people of Assam can decide who will come to power," the 26-year-old added.

Asked what her top agendas would be if voted to power, her eyes quickly lit up. "My top agenda is to resolve the flood and drainage issues that lead to artificial floods here. I also want to focus on skill development and youth education. This city also needs a better garbage disposal system and hi-tech parking infrastructure. One of key agendas would also be women's safety," she said, with more than a hint of enthusiasm in her voice.

"We want the water scarcity issue to be resolved. This is a prime location. My family is 100 years old. We can feel that the political scenario in Assam is changing. We saw Kunki campaigning this morning. She is impressive," said Manojit Chowdhury, a voter.