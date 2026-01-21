All About Albinder Dhindsa, Who Succeeds Deepinder Goyal As Eternal Chief

Albinder Dhindsa has been named group chief executive officer of Eternal Ltd., the parent company of Zomato and quick-commerce arm Blinkit.
He succeeds Deepinder Goyal, who has stepped down from the role, the company said.
Dhindsa founded Grofers in 2014, which was rebranded as Blinkit in 2021 and acquired by Zomato in 2022. He has been leading Blinkit as CEO. Goyal said the centre of gravity for operating decisions now moves to Dhindsa.
Goyal, Zomato's co-founder and CEO since 2008, said he will exit as group CEO on Wednesday. Subject to shareholder approval, he will remain on Eternal's board as vice chairman. Zomato changed its corporate name to Eternal in March 2025.
Who Is Albinder Dhindsa?
- Albinder Dhindsa was born in Patiala, Punjab. He graduated in Mechanical Engineering from IIT Delhi. He began his career as a transportation analyst at URS Corporation and later worked as a senior associate at Cambridge Systematics, focusing on logistics and supply chain systems.
- In 2010, Dhindsa moved to the US to pursue an MBA at Columbia Business School. During this period, he also worked briefly as an associate at UBS Investment Bank.
- After completing his MBA, he returned to India and joined Zomato as head of international operations, where he worked on scaling the company's global business.
- In 2013, Dhindsa co-founded Grofers with Saurabh Kumar. The company started as a hyperlocal delivery platform and later focused exclusively on grocery and pharmacy services.
- Grofers expanded rapidly but faced significant operational and financial challenges during its early growth phase.
- In 2021, Grofers was rebranded as Blinkit as the company pivoted to a quick-commerce model.
- In 2022, Zomato acquired Blinkit, bringing the quick-commerce business under its corporate umbrella. Following the acquisition, Dhindsa continued as chief executive officer of Blinkit.
- Dhindsa is married to Akriti Chopra, a former senior executive at Zomato.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world