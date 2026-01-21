All About Albinder Dhindsa, Who Succeeds Deepinder Goyal As Eternal Chief

Albinder Dhindsa has been named group chief executive officer of Eternal Ltd., the parent company of Zomato and quick-commerce arm Blinkit.

He succeeds Deepinder Goyal, who has stepped down from the role, the company said.

Dhindsa founded Grofers in 2014, which was rebranded as Blinkit in 2021 and acquired by Zomato in 2022. He has been leading Blinkit as CEO. Goyal said the centre of gravity for operating decisions now moves to Dhindsa.

Goyal, Zomato's co-founder and CEO since 2008, said he will exit as group CEO on Wednesday. Subject to shareholder approval, he will remain on Eternal's board as vice chairman. Zomato changed its corporate name to Eternal in March 2025.

Who Is Albinder Dhindsa?