UP GST Officer Arrested For Allegedly Taking Rs 3 Lakh Bribe

The GST superintendent allegedly took Rs 3-lakh bribe to clear a pending case. (Representational)

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a superintendent in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Department from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut for allegedly taking Rs 3-lakh bribe to clear a pending case, officials said on Friday.

Vikas Kumar Singh, posted at the GST department, Meerut, was caught by the CBI for allegedly receiving the bribe, they said.

The agency's teams from the Ghaziabad unit carried out searches at the GST office in Meerut on Friday morning, the officials said.

