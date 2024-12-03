Medical Student Studies Till 2:30 am, Then Jumps To Death: Rajasthan Cops

The body has been kept in the trauma centre, cops said. (Representational)

A medical student died by suicide after allegedly jumping from the hostel roof of a college in Rajasthan's Udaipur on Tuesday.

A police official said that they had taken the body in its custody and kept it in the mortuary of the district hospital.

The student identified as Rahul Kumar Garasiya, was in his second-year MBBS at the BR Ambedkar Medical College.

Students informed the police that Rahul was studying till 2:30 in the night in his room. Officials said that he jumped around three o'clock from the sixth floor of the hostel.

Police said that the student's mobile, jacket and slippers were found on the sixth floor.

The police said that examinations are going on in the college and Rahul's paper did not go well two days back. He had also shared about this with his friends.

Shivganj DSP Pushpendra Verma said that Rahul was a resident of Pali.

The DSP said that on receiving the information, he reached the hospital. The body has been kept in the trauma centre.

"Medical college principal Dr. Shravan Kumar Meena has given a report. We are awaiting the report of the family members. Further action will be initiated after the report comes," the DSP said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)