Medical Emergency Forces Emirates Plane To Land In Ahmedabad

The Emirates Airlines flight was going to Myanmar's Yangon from Dubai. (File)

A mid-air medical emergency on board an Emirates Airlines flight from Dubai to Myanmar's Yangon forced the aircraft to divert to the city airport in Ahmedabad today.

The aircraft contacted the Ahmedabad Air Traffic Control (ATC) this afternoon after a five-year-old British national on board the flight developed medical complications, the airport authorities said in the statement.

"Ahmedabad ATC immediately approved the diversion and initiated priority landing procedures. At that time, the aircraft was flying at 35,000 feet", the statement said.

Upon landing, the child was taken to a private hospital near the airport in an Airports Authority of India ambulance.

He is still undergoing treatment at the hospital, officials said, adding that the flight departed for Yangon around 3pm.