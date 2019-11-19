MBBS Student Found Dead In Indore; Whistleblower Claims Vyapam Scam Link

The victim was staying in a rented accommodation; police have ruled out murder (Representational)

A 34-year-old MBBS student died in Indore in Madhya Pradesh under mysterious circumstances on Tuesday, police said.

Meanwhile, a whistle-blower claimed the name of the victim, Bhurelal Vaskel, had cropped up in the 2013 admission and recruitment or ''Vyapam'' scam.

Bhurelal Vaskel's body was found lying near a school in Azad Nagar area, officials said. He was a student of MBBS course in the MGM Medical College, they said.

The victim was staying in a rented accommodation in Ajaybag area of the city. Police have ruled out murder.

"Initial postmortem report suggests Vaskel died of a cardiac arrest," said Assistant Sub-Inspector Vikram Singh.

Meanwhile, Ashish Chaturvedi, the whistle-blower in the Vyapam episode, in his Facebook post claimed Bhurelal Vaskel was linked to the scam. However, police did not confirm Mr Chaturvedi's claim.

"I do not have any information yet on whether Vaskel was involved in the Vyapam scam," Vikram Singh said.

Another police officer also echoed Mr Singh when asked about Mr Chaturvedi's claim.

The admission and recruitment scam, allegedly involving racketeers, government officials and some politicians, was unearthed in the year 2013.

