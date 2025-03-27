MBA Student Found Dead At Karnataka Hostel, Cops Launch Probe

A 24-year-old MBA intern was found dead in her paying guest (PG) accommodation in Belagavi's Nehru Nagar, police said on Wednesday

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, and forensic analysis is underway.

Belagavi Police Commissioner Martin Marbaniang stated, "The complainant has given a complaint that her daughter, aged 24 years, has committed suicide by hanging herself in her room. We have taken the case, and the post-mortem is being done. Seven items have been seized, and we will be sending them to FSL for further analysis."

According to the police, the woman had arrived in Belagavi three months ago in search of employment. She was working as an intern at a reputed company. After completing her work on Tuesday evening, she returned to her PG.

After a brief conversation with her roommate, she went straight to her room, a moment recorded by the PG's CCTV cameras.

Later that evening, she was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her room. Police were informed, and the body was sent for postmortem examination.

Authorities have not disclosed details regarding any suicide note or potential reasons behind the incident. The seized items are being sent for forensic examination as part of the probe.

Further investigation is underway.

