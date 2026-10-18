Mayawati Praises Nephew Akash Anand For 'Prioritising Party Over Family'

BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday said Akash Anand has been displaying maturity and prioritising the party over family following his father-in-law Ashok Siddharth's retirement from politics as she announced a series of programmes to be addressed by her nephew across Uttar Pradesh and other states.
The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also said there was no question of taking Siddharth back into the party.
In a post on X, Mayawati said Anand, who was recently reappointed as the BSP's national coordinator, had been displaying maturity and prioritising the party and the movement over family and personal relationships following Siddharth's retirement from politics.
1. जैसाकि सर्वविदित है कि श्री आकाश आनन्द, अपने रिश्तेदार श्री अशोक सिद्धार्थ द्वारा राजनीति से संन्यास लिये जाने के उपरान्त, अब बी.एस.पी. के राष्ट्रीय संयोजक के रूप में काफी सूझबूझ व परिपक्वता (मैच्युरिटी) प्रदर्शित करते हुये बी.एस.पी. पार्टी व मूवमेन्ट के कार्यों को, परिवार व रिश्ते-नाते आदि के ऊपर प्राथमिकता देते हुये, अपनी ज़िम्मेदारी को निभाने में काफी मेहनत व तेज़ी से लग गये हैं, जबकि 'बहुजन समाज' के लोगों को उनसे पूरी अपेक्षा भी है। 2. इसी क्रम में श्री आकाश आनन्द आगामी दिनांक 28 अक्तूबर 2026 को ज़िला बुलन्दशहर में, 02 नवम्बर को जिला सहारनपुर में, 20 नवम्बर को ज़िला अयोध्या में, 22 नवम्बर को ज़िला आगरा में तथा दिनांक 29 नवम्बर 2026 को ज़िला कानपुर नगर में बी.एस.पी. द्वारा आयोजित जनसभा को सम्बोधित करेंगे। 3. साथ ही, आगामी 26 नवम्बर 2026 को 'संविधान दिवस' के मौक़े पर पंजाब स्टेट में बी.एस.पी. द्वारा आयोजित 'विचार संगोष्ठी समारोह' में वे मुख्य अतिथि के रूप में अपने विचार व्यक्त करेंगे। इसके बाद वे देश में दलितों, अति-पिछड़ों व अन्य उपेक्षित बहुजनों के मसीहा परमपूज्य बाबा साहेब डा. भीमराव अम्बेडकर के महापरिनिर्वाण (पुण्यतिथि) दिवस पर आगामी 06 दिसम्बर 2026 को उत्तराखण्ड राज्य के ज़िला हरिद्वार में आयोजित विचार संगोष्ठी समारोह/जनसभा को भी सम्बोधित करेंगे। 4. इस प्रकार से श्री आकाश आनन्द द्वारा बी.एस.पी. पार्टी व मूवमेन्ट के कार्यों में पूरे जी-जान से अब लग जाने से एक बार पुनः यह साबित होता है कि पिछले दिनों जो भी अप्रिय घटनाक्रम हुये है तो उसके लिये श्री आकाश आनन्द कम व उनके रिश्तेदार श्री अशोक सिद्धार्थ ज़्यादा ज़िम्मेवार हैं, तभी इनको पार्टी से बाहर करके राजनीति से भी सन्यास लेने की सलाह दी गयी। 5. किन्तु स्वार्थी तत्वों द्वारा लोगों को क़िस्म-क़िस्म के हथकण्डे अपनाकर वरग़लाने का काम अभी भी लगातार जारी है, जिससे पार्टी के सभी लोग ज़रूर सावधान व सतर्क रहें और श्री आकाश आनन्द को साैंपे गये सभी पार्टी कार्यक्रमों को पूरे तन, मन, धन से लग कर उन्हें जरुर सफल बनायें। 6. साथ ही, इन अफवाहों पर बिल्कुल भी ध्यान ना दें कि श्री आकाश आनन्द की तरह श्री अशोक सिद्धार्थ को भी पूर्व की तरह पार्टी में पुनः वापस ले लिया जायेगा। ऐसी अफवाहों में रत्ती भर भी सच्चाई नहीं है अर्थात् अब श्री अशोक सिद्धार्थ को किसी भी स्थिति में व किसी भी क़ीमत पर फिर से पार्टी में पुनः वापिस नहीं लिया जायेगा। 7. यहाँ यह भी उल्लेखनीय है कि श्री आनन्द कुमार के छोटे बेटे श्री ईशान आनन्द, जो वकालत की अपनी पढ़ाई लंदन से पूरी कर चुके हैं, वे भी मेरे (पार्टी की राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष के) दिशा-निर्देशन में, एक सक्रिय कार्यकर्ता के रूप में बी.एस.पी. के दिल्ली स्थित केन्द्रीय कार्यालय में ख़ासकर पार्टी के चुनाव व अन्य पेपरवर्क आदि से सम्बंधित कार्यों में भी सहयोग करेंगे।— Mayawati (@Mayawati) October 18, 2026
Former Rajya Sabha MP Siddharth retired from politics in September.
Mayawati said people from the Bahujan community have high expectations from Anand and he has been working hard to fulfil his responsibilities.
According to Mayawati, Anand will address BSP public meetings in Bulandshahr on October 28, Saharanpur on November 2, Ayodhya on November 20, Agra on November 22 and Kanpur Nagar on November 29.
He will also attend a seminar organised by the BSP in Punjab on Constitution Day on November 26.
On December 6, the death anniversary of B R Ambedkar, Anand will address a seminar or public meeting in Haridwar district of Uttarakhand, she said.
Mayawati said Anand's renewed involvement in party activities showed that Siddharth was more responsible for the "unpleasant developments" of the past than her nephew.
She said Siddharth had been expelled from the party and advised to retire from politics.
The BSP chief also cautioned party workers against rumours and attempts by "selfish elements" to mislead them. She urged them to work wholeheartedly to ensure the success of all programmes assigned to Anand.
"There is not an iota of truth in the rumours that Ashok Siddharth, like Akash Anand, will be taken back into the party," Mayawati said, making it clear that Siddharth would not be readmitted under any circumstances.
In another announcement, Mayawati said Akash Anand's brother Ishan Anand has completed his law studies in London and would assist the BSP at its central office in Delhi as an active worker under her guidance.
He would primarily help with election-related work and other paperwork, she said.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
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