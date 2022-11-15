May Have To Stop Paying GST If Centre Doesn't Clear Bengal's Dues: Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee said Centre must either clear states' dues or step down from power. (File)

Launching a tirade against the BJP-led Union government, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today said that if the Centre does not clear the state's dues, it may have to stop paying Goods and Services Tax or GST.

Addressing a rally in tribal-dominated Jhargram district in West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee said the Centre must either clear states' dues or step down from power.

Mamata Banerjee alleged that the Centre was not releasing MGNREGA funds and called upon tribals to hit the streets to protest it.

"Do we have to beg before the Centre to get our financial dues cleared? They are not releasing MNREGA funds. The BJP government has to step down from power if it does not clear our dues," the Chief Minister said.



