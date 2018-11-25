May Form An Alliance With 'Like-Minded' Parties: Mizoram Chief Minister

Mr Lal Thanhawla also said there was no difference in the campaigning this time. (File)

With just three days left for the Mizoram Assembly elections, Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla on Sunday said the Congress was open to the idea of a post-poll alliance with like-minded parties, excluding the BJP and Mizo National Front, if the ruling party falls short of majority. He added that such a situation will not arise as the Congress will get full majority on its own.

"If like-minded parties come to me and want to support my leadership, they are welcome," Mr Thanhawla told news agency PTI.

In Mizoram, the support of 2 1 legislators is needed to form a government in the 40-member Assembly.

Mizoram is significant for the Congress as it remains the only state under its rule in the north east, as compared to as many as five just about two years ago, which included Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.

Mr Thanhawla said there was no difference in the campaigning this time, compared to that in previous two terms. On being asked about the exit of senior ministers and political leaders, he said, "I don't see any worker leaving my party at this stage. But unwanted and corrupt people have left. Congress workers are very grateful and they are much inspired because these corrupt people have left the party."

At least five Congress MLAs have resigned from the Assembly and the party in the run-up to the polls and joined either the BJP or the Mizo National Front (MNF).

Asked about the anti-incumbency factor in Mizoram, Mr Thanhawla said, "Not all. Only MNF is feeling anti-incumbency factor. They don't have anything to point fingers at me -- no scandal, no misuse (of funds). How can they say anti-incumbency wind is blowing in Mizoram? It's only their wishful thinking."

The Congress has been in power in Mizoram since 2008 and is eyeing a third consecutive term. In the 2013 elections, the Congress had won 34 seats, while the MNF got five and the Mizoram People's Conference one.