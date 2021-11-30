3 Arrested With 193 Stolen Mobile Phones In Mathura: Police

The police recovered 193 looted smartphones from accused. (Representational)

The police arrested three people and recovered 193 stolen mobile phones worth over Rs 19 lakh from them in Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh, an officer said on Monday.

According to officials, the phones were among a lot of 8,990 that were looted from a truck on the Uttar Pradesh-Madhya Pradesh border in early October while being transported from a factory in Greater Noida to Bengaluru.

"The accused were arrested on Sunday when they were going towards Agra to dispose of the phones," police official Martand Prakash Singh said.

The arrested accused were identified as Shahbuddin of Mathura and Pawan Kumar and Raju Mandal from Delhi, the police said.

Eighteen accused involved in the racket have been arrested so far and a total of 2,767 mobile phones recovered from their possession.

The cost of recovered phones is stated to be Rs 2,76,70,000.

The police have also recovered Rs 37,92,000 in cash from the accused.

The loot took place on October 5.

According to a complaint filed by a manager of Oppo Mobile Company, the truck left Greater Noida on October 5 morning for Bengaluru after loading mobile phones.