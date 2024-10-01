Massive Protest In Manipur's Thoubal To Demand Release Of Kidnapped Students

Manipur abduction: In a video, the men asked the Chief Minister to save their lives.

A massive sit-in protest is being held in Manipur's Thoubal today, with hundreds of women gathering to demand the immediate and safe release of two abducted students. The roads were blocked by the women, who urged the authorities to act swiftly to secure the release of the two young men.

One protester, speaking at the spot, voiced the group's appeal: "We are protesting for the release of the abducted kids who are with the Kuki group. We request Prime Minister Modi and Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh to ensure their safe return."

The protest was sparked by a distressing video that surfaced earlier on social media, showing two abducted men -- belonging to the valley-dominant Meitei community -- pleading for help from the Chief Minister.

In the video, the captives appealed to the government to treat them "as sons" and urged officials to meet their captors' demands for their release.

The three men had gone missing on September 27 while traveling to New Keithelmanbi to appear for an SSC GD recruitment exam. Their families lost contact with them, and an intense search had started.

One of the missing men, Ningombam Johnson Singh, was rescued by Army personnel and handed to the Imphal West Police.

The two others, Oinam Thoithoi Singh and Thokchom Thoithoiba Singh, remain missing.

The Chief Minister has held a meeting of all MLAs to discuss the situation in the violence-hit state and the rescue of men, who he claimed were abducted by "Kuki militants".

Protests are expected to continue until the missing students are safely returned to their families.