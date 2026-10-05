Massive Fire At Mumbai Depot, CNG-Run Buses Seen Burning

A massive fire erupted at a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus depot in Central Mumbai on Monday.

The fire broke out at 5:45 pm at the BEST undertaking's Anik depot yard, a BEST spokesperson told news agency PTI.

So far, 10 buses have been reported burnt. All the buses burnt were wet-leased Midi CNG buses. Eyewitnesses said they heard blasts at the spot while thick black smoke was visible from a distance.

Visuals that have surfaced on social media show thick fumes of black smoke rising from the buses on fire.

The fire department immediately rushed to the scene and started extinguishing the fire.

The fire is now under control, and no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is not immediately known.