139 Migrants, Including Children, Dead After Boat Overturns Off Djibouti

At least 139 migrants died, including 15 children, and 84 went missing when a boat sank off the shores of Djibouti on the night of October 8-9, a UN agency said Sunday.

Survivors said the vessel -- which was carrying 305 people from Djibouti to Yemen -- overturned north of the Djibouti town of Obock, according to a statement from the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

"Survivors told me that the boat started to sink backwards as soon as they got in it," Alexandre Coissac, IOM chief of mission in Djibouti, told AFP.

"This is a devastating loss of life," he said earlier in the statement.

"Our thoughts are with the survivors and the families who have lost loved ones or remain without news of their relatives."

Coissac said IOM teams were on the ground alongside Djiboutian authorities to provide emergency aid.

"This tragedy is a stark reminder of the dangers faced by migrants along this migration corridor as they seek economic opportunities" by trying to cross the Bab al-Mandeb Strait to Yemen and then reach Gulf countries.

Among the 109 bodies recovered were 52 men, 42 women and 15 children -- nine girls and six boys -- the statement said.

More than 80 people survived the shipwreck, all Ethiopian nationals.

"Poverty, insecurity and the growing impacts of climate change drive many to undertake this journey, despite mounting instability across the Middle East," the IOM said.

Perilous Yemen Route

The IOM said it was assisting 64 survivors at a migrant centre in Obock.

"Djiboutian authorities are continuing search and rescue operations as fears grow for those still missing."

It said that 178,000 people had arrived in Djibouti from Ethiopia from January to October this year.

Since September 10, the IOM detected more than 20,000 crossings to Djibouti from Ethiopia, despite a surge in conflict in Yemen.

The country is stricken by fighting between the Saudi-backed government and Tehran-backed Houthi rebels, who have joined in the regional conflict involving the US and its allies against Iran.

Coissac said 150 of the people on the boat that sank off Djibouti had previously been turned back from Yemen but had attempted the crossing again.

He said he had also spoken to one survivor of the wreck who came from the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia, where rebels are battling the federal government in a recent flare-up of violence.

In 2025, more than 900 migrants died or went missing along the sea route to Yemen and the number attempting the journey increased by 18 percent, the IOM said.

A shipwreck in March 2026 left nine people dead and 45 missing.

IOM spokesman Kennedy Omondi Okoth told AFP this week that most of the people attempting the journey were from Ethiopia or Somalia.

He said many of them were ending up stuck in Djibouti.

The IOM urged "donors and partners to strengthen support for Djibouti's response, including search and rescue operations and life-saving assistance".

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