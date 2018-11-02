'Mass Agitation' If Needed, Says RSS No. 2 On Ram Temple

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the BJP's ideological mentor, won't shy away from launching a "mass agitation", just like the one in 1992, to propel its demand for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, a top RSS leader said today.

"We are confident that the Ram Mandir will be built soon... We have already waited too long for it and cannot wait indefinitely..." said RSS general secretary Suresh 'Bhaiyyaji' Joshi.

When asked if there will be a 1992-like mass agitation, Mr Joshi said, "Avashyakta padi to karenge (will do, if needed)."

He urged the courts to take up sensitive cases like the Ram temple on priority and expressed confidence that all legal hurdles would be removed soon in this regard.

Mr Joshi reiterated the RSS demand that the government should consider enacting a law or promulgating an ordinance to pave the way for constructing the temple.

His remarks came at the end of a three-day long RSS Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal conclave held near Uttan Beach of Bhayander town.