"Mass Agitation" If Needed, Says RSS No. 2 On Ram Temple

The RSS reiterated its demand that the government should consider enacting a law or promulgating an ordinance to pave the way for constructing the temple

All India | Posted by | Updated: November 02, 2018 15:07 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'Mass Agitation' If Needed, Says RSS No. 2 On Ram Temple

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the BJP's ideological mentor, won't shy away from launching a "mass agitation", just like the one in 1992, to propel its demand for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, a top RSS leader said today.

"We are confident that the Ram Mandir will be built soon... We have already waited too long for it and cannot wait indefinitely..." said RSS general secretary Suresh 'Bhaiyyaji' Joshi.

When asked if there will be a 1992-like mass agitation, Mr Joshi said, "Avashyakta padi to karenge (will do, if needed)."

He urged the courts to take up sensitive cases like the Ram temple on priority and expressed confidence that all legal hurdles would be removed soon in this regard.

Mr Joshi reiterated the RSS demand that the government should consider enacting a law or promulgating an ordinance to pave the way for constructing the temple.

His remarks came at the end of a three-day long RSS Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal conclave held near Uttan Beach of Bhayander town.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

RSSRam TempleAyodhya

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
HOP LiveAnil PariharULFA Terrorists In AssamChandrababu NaiduTamil NewsLive TVLive Cricket ScorePNR StatusTrain StatusBreast CancerDengue FeverEntertainment NewsAir Quality in Delhi Air PurifiersFastrackAmway

................................ Advertisement ................................