Marine Drive 'Full': Cops' Request As Lakhs Turn Up For Team India Parade

The Mumbai Police dropped a post on X requesting people to "avoid" commuting towards Marine Drive as thousands of excited fans thronged to the promenade in south Mumbai to welcome the Indian cricket team.

"Due to the heavy rush of fans around Wankhede Stadium for the Victory Parade of the Indian Cricket Team, citizens are requested to avoid commuting towards Marine Drive," the post said.

Traffic came to a grinding halt on south Mumbai's busy road as a sea of fans lined up on the 1-km stretch to greet the men in blue this evening after the stupendous T20 World Cup victory in Barbados. Cars already on the road could not move an inch - stationary amid a swelling crowd of lakhs.

The entire stretch from Nariman Point to Churchgate was jam-packed and the Wankhede Stadium rumbled with deafening sloganeering and sonorous cheers from the crowd waiting for the parade to begin with cricketers arriving on an open-deck bus specially brought in from Gujarat.

The Vistara flight that landed in Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport with the Indian team was accorded a "water salute" in celebration of the team.

Even an overcast sky and intermittent light rains couldn't dampen the spirits of the ecstatic crowd waiting to catch a glimpse of their heroes and the World Cup trophy.