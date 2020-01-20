Leaders Meet At BJP Headquarters Ahead Of JP Nadda's Election As Party President

JP Nadda will take over the reins of the party from Amit Shah (File)

Marathon meetings were held at the BJP headquarters in Delhi on Sunday, a day before the election of the party's working president JP Nadda as party chief.

Senior party leaders and Union ministers like Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Thawar Chand Gehlot, and other national and national-level functionaries of BJP were a part of these meetings. After his election to the post of party chief, Mr Nadda is slated to hold a meeting with the Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of BJP ruled states.

According to party sources, he will file his nomination for the top post in the morning following which he will be unanimously declared as elected unopposed at 3 pm.

Thereafter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address the party workers.

The election of party chief is taking place as the culmination of the organisational election process.

According to the schedule, the nomination will be made between 10 am and 12.30 pm and the scrutiny will take place on the same day.

JP Nadda will take over the reins of the party from Amit Shah under whose leadership BJP has won emphatic electoral victories. Mr Shah is also the Union Home Minister and has been serving as the party chief till now.

A former Himachal Pradesh minister, JP Nadda has the organisational experience and became the party's working president in June 2019 after the ruling party swept the Lok Sabha election. BJP state chiefs, general secretaries and senior leaders would be present at the party headquarters today.