Marathi Actor Milind Dastane Arrested For Allegedly Cheating Pune Jewellery Firm Of Rs 25 Lakhs

He and his wife Sayali allegedly purchased a diamond ring and gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 25 lakh from P N Gadgil jewelery firm in Pune last year on credit but failed to clear the dues.

All India | | Updated: June 18, 2019 23:22 IST
Milind Dastane is currently playing a key role in the TV serial "Tujhyat Jeev Rangla".


Pune: 

Marathi TV actor Milind Dastane and his wife were arrested by Pune police on Tuesday for allegedly cheating a jewellery firm of Rs 25 lakh.

Mr Dastane is currently playing a key role in the TV serial "Tujhyat Jeev Rangla".

"They had promised the firm that they would pay the bill with interest once their property in Mumbai was sold," said an official attached to Chaturshringi police station.

As they did not settle the bill for one year, the firm finally filed a complaint.

"We registered a complaint against the couple under IPC sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust). Both were produced before a court which remanded them in police custody till June 21," the official added. 

