Mahrashtra Bandh LIVE Updates: Maratha Quota Protests Today; Airlines Issue Advisory

Maharashtra Bandh: Maratha quota protestors call for bandh from 8am to 6pm. Navi Mumbai excluded

Maharashtra bandh has begun today from 8am and will continue till 6pm. The state is braced up for a day-long shutdown today called by an umbrella organisation of pro-quota Maratha groups, with the authorities ordering closure of schools and colleges in some areas fearing violence. The 'bandh' is being organised despite Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' assurances that his government was working on providing reservation to the Marathas in government jobs and educational institutions, one that is legally sustainable. Mr Fadnavis had sought time till November to take steps with regard to the Maratha quota demands.

On the eve of the bandh, senior minister Chandrakant Patil said that "nothing can be done" on their demand till November 15.

The state police has said it will make maximum deployment of its personnel as also the central forces requisitioned so as to maintain the law and order.

Marathas, a politically influential community that constitutes around 30 per cent of the state's population, have been demanding 16 per cent reservation.

Here are the Live Updates of the Maharashtra Bandh: