Mahrashtra Bandh LIVE Updates: Maratha Quota Protests Today; Airlines Issue Advisory

Mumbai:
Maharashtra Bandh: Maratha quota protestors call for bandh from 8am to 6pm. Navi Mumbai excluded
Maharashtra bandh has begun today from 8am and will continue till 6pm. The state is braced up for a day-long shutdown today called by an umbrella organisation of pro-quota Maratha groups, with the authorities ordering closure of schools and colleges in some areas fearing violence. The 'bandh' is being organised despite Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' assurances that his government was working on providing reservation to the Marathas in government jobs and educational institutions, one that is legally sustainable. Mr Fadnavis had sought time till November to take steps with regard to the Maratha quota demands.
On the eve of the bandh, senior minister Chandrakant Patil said that "nothing can be done" on their demand till November 15.
The state police has said it will make maximum deployment of its personnel as also the central forces requisitioned so as to maintain the law and order.
Marathas, a politically influential community that constitutes around 30 per cent of the state's population, have been demanding 16 per cent reservation.
Here are the Live Updates of the Maharashtra Bandh:
Buses of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation are not plying as a precautionary measure in Pune.
Shiv Sena MLA from Kolhapur, Prakash Abitkar, claimed last night that he had sought permission of the state Assembly Speaker to hold an agitation in the Vidhan Bhawan premises in Mumbai today to extend support to the Maratha community's demand for reservation.
However, it was not clear whether he was granted the permission.
The pro-reservation agitators have decided to take out a bike rally in Pune district today. A pro-quota group in Latur blocked roads from midnight and disrupted the vehicular movement.
In Satara, no state transport buses were running today and all vehicles were parked at the central bus stand. All petrol pumps and vegetable markets were also closed in Satara.
Even as Maratha groups have excluded essential services from the bandh purview, the supply of vegetables was affected in some parts of the state, including Mumbai, APMC officials said. A vegetable seller in Mumbai's Dadar area said the 'bandh' was not forced on them, but they had voluntarily shut down business for the day in support of the cause, reported PTI.
The authorities had yesterday ordered closure of schools and colleges in some cities, including Pune, fearing violence. Though Navi Mumbai has been excluded from the bandh, the Agriculture Produce Market Committee in the densely populated township has decided to remain shut today.
Protesters halted buses and other vehicles on roads in Latur, Jalna, Solapur and Buldhana districts, officials said. Yesterday, the protesting groups had said they would hold peaceful protests.
Maratha agitators disrupted road traffic in some parts of Maharashtra today as part of their statewide protests over the reservation demand, reported news agency PTI.
The Maratha community members had earlier taken out silent marches across the state to highlight their demands, prominent among them being that of reservation.