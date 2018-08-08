Marathas Call For Maharashtra Bandh, Airline Warns Of Delays: 10 Facts

Navi Mumbai had witnessed violence during the Maratha quota stir late last month

Mumbai: To press for their demand for reservation, a body of Maratha groups has called for a bandh or protest across Maharashtra, excluding Navi Mumbai, on Thursday. The protest will be held in a peaceful manner from 8 am to 6 pm and all essential services, schools and colleges have been excluded, a leader of Sakal Maratha Samaj said. The police are gearing up to prevent violence during the bandh. Apart from heavy deployment of security personnel, the protests would also be filmed on camera. Budget carrier IndiGo tweeted to say they are anticipating transport disruptions and advised passengers to travel early to the airport.