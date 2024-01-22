Maratha Quota: Maharashtra To Begin Mega Survey With Over 1.25 Lakh Enumerators Today

"The survey will start from Tuesday and go on till January 31 in all 36 districts."

A mandatory survey involving more than 1.25 lakh enumerators and officials will begin on Tuesday across Maharashtra to support the state government's curative petition in the Supreme Court for Maratha quota.

State revenue minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said on Monday that enumerators have been instructed to make the process, which will go on till January 31, error-free.

"More than 1.25 lakh enumerators, including superintendents and officials, have been appointed to carry out the work. Their training is over. The survey will start from Tuesday and go on till January 31 in all 36 districts, 27 municipal corporations and seven Cantonment boards in the state," Vikhe Patil said in a statement.

"The revenue department is carrying out this work for Maharashtra State Commission for Backward Classes. The data entry will take place in digital format, which will enable monitoring officials to keep an update on it in real time. The records will directly be registered with the commission," he added.

The state government appointed committee under retired judge Sandeep Shinde has found 57 lakh records of OBCs in the state between October 28 and January 17. Out of it, 1.50 lakh people have received Kunbi caste certificates as well, he said.

