"Religion Can Change, Not Caste": NCP's Chhagan Bhujbal On Maratha Quota

Making his differences with his own government on Kunbi (OBC) certificates for eligible members of the Maratha community members clear, Maharashtra Minister and OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal has said people's religion can change in India, but not caste.

Speaking to NDTV on Thursday, the NCP leader said it is his job to speak up for the interests of people from the Other Backward Classes and while Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has assured him OBCs will not lose anything, he is concerned about what will happen in the next 10 or 15 years if wrong documents are made. The minister also did not rule out going to court on the issue.

Maratha Quota activist Manoj Jarange called off his five-day stir on Tuesday after the Maharashtra government announced the formation of a committee to issue Kunbi caste certificates to Maratha community members with historical evidence of their Kunbi heritage. The Kunbis are classified as OBCs in Maharashtra.

"In accordance with the historical references contained in the Hyderabad gazetteer, a dedicated scrutiny process shall be conducted to verify documents and establish eligibility of persons from the Maratha community for Kunbi caste certificates. The committee shall ensure that every claim is assessed in a time-bound and transparent manner," the government resolution stated.

Mr Bhujbal said the Jarange-led agitation this time was against the government and he did not intervene. He stayed away, the minister said, even when it was announced the Hyderabad Gazette would be taken into consideration for the purpose.

The NCP leader said that when the protests started to get unruly and the High Court intervened, the government realised it had to end them. Since lathicharge was not an option, a document was drawn up to do so.

"I had told them (the government) that the 1921, 1931 Hyderabad Gazette showed the Marathas and Kunbis as separate... The mistake now is that if the Hyderabad Gazette is followed, it's fine, but what should be done if that's not the case? The document says the Marathas should fulfil the conditions below to get a Kunbi certificate. If a Kunbi hasn't got the certificate and gets it, it's okay, but how can one from the Maratha community get it? How can you change someone's caste? Religion can change in this country, not caste," he said.

Asked if he was angry with his own government and would challenge the order in court as he had indicated earlier, Mr Bhujbal said he is a Maharashtra minister, but he also has to speak for the OBC community, like he has for over 35 years. "If I don't speak, who will? I will have to do my work. The other leaders can think what they want to do about it," he said.

'Need For Riders'

On the conversation between him and Mr Fadnavis, he said he had been assured that the OBCs would not suffer.

"But if a document is made... I may not be here tomorrow. Who knows what will happen in 10-15 years and how it will be used. If a wrong document is made... Maybe in court there is a need for riders or changes. That is what I think," he said.

Chief Minister's Take

Earlier in the day, Mr Fadnavis had repeated the assurance he had given to Mr Bhujbal.

"There will be no injustice to the Other Backward Classes due to the government resolution issued regarding implementation of Hyderabad gazetteer," the chief minister said.

"I told him (Mr Bhujbal) the GR doesn't impact OBC quota. Only eligible Marathas who have valid evidence of Kunbi lineage will be given caste certificates and not all Marathas," he said, adding that he would convince the minister about this.

